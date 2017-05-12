The Rachel Maddow Show 05/12/17

US attorney scores settlement in Russia case

Rachel Maddow reports on late breaking news that the U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York is announcing a major settlement of a case involving civil money laundering & forfeiture claims connected to Russian tax fraud. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

