The Rachel Maddow Show 09/05/17

US anti-immigrant policy has roots in racist eugenics

Rachel Maddow looks back at the shameful role of eugenics in U.S. immigration policy in the 1920s and cites Jeff Sessions' praise for the policies of that time as an example of those racist roots resurgent in the Trump administration. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

