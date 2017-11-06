The Rachel Maddow Show 11/06/17

Upheaval in Saudi Arabia with Trump approval could mark new era

Rachel Maddow describes the series of remarkable events over the weekend in Saudi Arabia which saw several Saudi princes locked up and one dead. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Russia began aiding Trump 3 weeks into campaign: report
4 hours 10 min ago
Trump breaks his own “buy American, hire American” rule
2 hours 33 min ago
Gillibrand: “Outrageous” Congress done nothing on guns
2 hours 47 min ago
Chris Matthews: We are close to nuclear standoff
3 hours 54 min ago
"Paradise Papers" link Zuckerberg and Kremlin investor
4 hours 9 min ago
Wilbur Ross is the latest Trump ally with ties to Russia
Mueller closing in on Michael Flynn
Why a Flynn indictment is more damaging for Trump
TX Rep: If someone wants to kill someone they'll find a way
Fact Check: More guns won't prevent mass shootings

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL