The Rachel Maddow Show 08/18/17

Unsung heroes, 'Tougaloo Nine' honored for integration effort

Rachel Maddow reports on a new marker on Mississippi's Freedom Trail honoring the Tougaloo Nine, black students who staged a "read in" at a whites-only library and endured arrest and imprisonment for their trouble, but inspired countless others to work toward integration. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Steve Bannon out at WH after chaotic tenure
4 hours 17 min ago
Schatz: Jewish members of Trump cabinet should resign
3 hours 9 min ago
Schmidt to WH staffers: 'Be on the right side of history'
6 hours 25 min ago
Is Trump isolating himself?
3 hours 54 min ago
Billionaire Carl Icahn quits as Trump advisor
2 hours 35 min ago
Trump to arts committee: You can’t quit, I’m firing you
Breitbart editor: Trump would've lost without Bannon
Why allies expect Bannon to return to Breitbart News
Fmr. Trump supporter recants: I can't stand this disgrace any longer
Wallace: Bannon's tragic flaw was his hubris

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL