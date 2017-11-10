The Rachel Maddow Show 11/10/17
U.S. enters new cold war as North Korea joins nuclear club.
Tom Brokaw looks back at how the threat of mutually assured destruction kept the threat of nuclear war at bay between the United States and the Soviet Union, and whether the same cold war dynamics apply as North Korea joins the nuclear club. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
U.S. enters new cold war with North Korea
Leak exposes Ross stake in Putin-tied company
Russia shown as early social media investor
Manafort indicted, dark past coming to light
New papers show even deeper Trump Russia ties
Trump flouts ethics rules at American expense
New On Assignment Friday, 11/10 at 9pm ET
China leaving US behind on green energy jobs
US cities pursue green future despite Trump
Top diplomat quits over Trump climate policy
Missed climate goals a legacy of US politics
Developing areas skip coal for cheap solar
China going green to restore blue sky
Russian cyber company faces new scrutiny
Latest Russia intrigue follows long history
Russian goal of US chaos already accomplished
Russia quick to cover tracks after 2016
Russians outraged over new US sanctions
US/Iraq coalition purges ISIS from Mosul
With ISIS defeated in Mosul, US eyes exit
Sources: Mueller Investigating Possible...
Outgoing Senator looking into presidential...
New details on fmr. Trump bodyguard...
Attention Portland voters: Missing something?
Poll: Growing concern about Trump Russia
Ex-GOP Rep. Jolly: Judge Roy Moore owes us...
Roy Moore remains silent after allegations...
WaPo: Moore accused of teen sexual encounters
Lawrence asks McConnell: What will you do...
Anxiety and fear among GOP in light of Roy...
Moore scandal adds to Alabama political woes
Who voted for gutting the State Department?
Washington Post: Woman Alleges Sexual...
Democratic wave brings new faces to politics
House GOP Retirements: What Does It Mean...
Family Divided by 2016 Election Tries to...
Democrats 'Devastated' by 2016 Election...
Brooklyn Democrats Still Believe Their...
Trump's winning election night, 1 year later
Top political strategists share lessons...
Tracing Trump's Campaign Promises One Year...
Trump's winning election night, 1 year later
What a difference a year makes
Inside the final weeks of Trump's 2016...
Brazile Considered Replacing Clinton With...
Papadopoulos was more than the coffee boy
Fmr. Bernie Campaign Manager: 'DNC Should...
Brazile's book shocking for exposing ...
Manafort indictment reveals link to Russia...
Trump calls NYTimes reporter to say he's...
Schiff ends Trump Russia collusion question
Report: Mueller team plans to question...
Mueller's team questions Trump campaign...
Ex-US attorney: 'Absolutely incredible'...
Lawrence: Mueller gets his 1st 'guilty'...
Trump-Russia indictments show Mueller is ...
Guilty plea & two indictments from Mueller...
Mueller follows money to Trump camp charges
Carter Page reacts to indictments,...
Chris Hayes explains the Mueller...
Some in GOP stop short of condemning Moore
Reza Aslan: We need to not see God as...
I support the president but not blindly:...
Organization puts support behind vets...
Speaking to NYT, Bannon calls collusion a...
Mueller looks into Flynn's role in alleged...
Sometimes Mike Pence, Joe Biden chat on...
Joe weighs in on elections: US politics...
Elections the fruit of 'a year of...
Robert Reich: Citizen activism is giving...
Two senators from both sides find common...
Democrats must get out into the community:...
Joe: I don't understand why Paul Ryan won...
I would like to see pride from Trump: fmr....
Woman unseats incumbent who mocked women's...
GOP brushes off wins, but Trump cause of ...
Health care CEO on what happens if CSRs...
Former TV anchor claims stunning win in...
Pete Souza releases 'intimate' look at...
Americans sent a message to Congress: Sen....
Who voted for gutting the State Department?
Moore scandal adds to Alabama political woes
WaPo: Moore accused of teen sexual encounters
Poll: Growing concern about Trump Russia
Attention Portland voters: Missing something?
Democratic wave brings new faces to politics
US prosecutors subpoena former Trump advisor
Trump sends Pompeo to meet conspiracy...
Pompeo could use CIA against Mueller
Virginia Democrats celebrate big win
GOP underperforms outside of Trump base
Lawrence and Rachel Maddow on historic...
Trump fails to act on mental illness concerns
Upheaval in Saudi Arabia could mark new era
Bank papers show Ross business ties to Russia
Russian lawyer says Trump Jr offered deal
Page told Congress who knew about Russia trip
Trump frustrated by independent justice
Special coverage Tuesday night
NYT: Page told Trump camp of Russian meetings