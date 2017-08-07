The Rachel Maddow Show 08/07/17

Trump White House under scrutiny in Flynn investigation

Michael Schmidt, Washington correspondent for The New York Times, talks with Joy-Ann Reid about Special Counsel Robert Mueller requesting documents on Mike Flynn from the White House. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

