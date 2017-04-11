The Rachel Maddow Show 04/11/17

Trump White House Syria policy rife with contradiction

Spencer Ackerman, U.S. national security editor for The Guardian, talks with Rachel Maddow about the challenge of identifying a clear Trump administration Syria policy amid contradicting statments and behavior. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

