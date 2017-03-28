The Rachel Maddow Show 03/28/17

Trump White House lesson: Seek factual information elsewhere

Rachel Maddow looks at the facility with which the Donald Trump White House lied about their desire to produce a military spectacle as part of the inauguration ceremony, and notes the lesson that Trump's White House is not a useful source for factual information. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

