The Rachel Maddow Show 01/09/17

Trump weak vetting invites future scandal

Rachel Maddow points out the value of thorough vetting of cabinet nominees before they are confirmed and the risk of scandal and/or criminal prosecution if something comes to light after a cabinet secretary is already confirmed. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

