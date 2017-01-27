The Rachel Maddow Show 01/27/17

Trump, weak under pressure, caves; wall's future uncertain

Rachel Maddow reports on a series of orders from Donald Trump to federal agencies this week that were ultimately reversed as Trump caved to pressure, and wonders about the future of Trump's wall when Americans learn he wants them to pay for it. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump signs orders on 'extreme vetting,' expanding military
6 hours 46 min ago
California AG: I will find ways to stop Trump's wall
5 hours 56 min ago
Walker praises Trump’s ‘top-notch’ cabinet
5 hours 10 min ago
Retired Army Gen.: We don’t know what ‘extreme vetting’ means
5 hours 26 min ago
Sen Franken on resisting: 'We have a strategy'
1 day 1 hour ago
'I don't need Steve Bannon's permission to do my job'
MaddowBlog: What most voters, Trump’s WH aides have in common
Pres. Trump's first negotiation was a humiliation
'Please grow up,': Fmr. Mexican pres. implores Trump
Trump favor for unpopular Russia questioned

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL