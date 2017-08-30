The Rachel Maddow Show 08/30/17

Trump wants Alfa Bank Trump Tower clean-up lawyer in key DoJ role

Rachel Maddow explains the role Brian Benczkowski served in trying to clean up the Alfa Bank Trump Tower server story now that Donald Trump wants him to become Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division of the Justice Department. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Report: Mueller teaming up with NY Atty. General
3 hours 35 min ago
Rather: Trump runs the risk of being irrelevant
3 hours 12 min ago
Trump vows 'real tax reform for everyday Americans'
5 hours 20 min ago
How federal flood insurance made Harvey even worse
2 hours 58 min ago
Could Trump issue pardons in Russia probe?
3 hours 58 min ago
Death toll climbs to 21 as Harvey blasts coast
4 hours 35 min ago
Ivanka ditches equal-pay initiative despite campaigning for it
4 hours 58 min ago
Focus group blasts Trump as 'unfit'
4 hours 12 min ago
As Congress returns, what's next on Capitol Hill?
Pastor Joel Osteen defends church's response to Harvey

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL