The Rachel Maddow Show 04/03/17

Trump puts NSC to personal political use

Rachel Maddow looks at some of the internal struggles of Donald Trump's National Security Council and reports on new evidence that the NSC is being used as a political tool to bolster a counter-narrative to the Trump Russia scandal. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

