The Rachel Maddow Show 06/16/17

Trump twitter rants worsen his situation

Bob Bauer, former White House counsel, talks with Rachel Maddow about how Donald Trump hurts himself with rash tweets, and whether Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein needs to recuse himself from the obstruction part of the Trump Russia investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump confirms FBI probe, blames 'man who told me to fire' Comey
3 hours 44 min ago
Matthews: Trump has a very short fuse
3 hours 46 min ago
Congressman: Trump is ‘on the verge of a meltdown’
3 hours 40 min ago
Trump appoints son's wedding planner to HUD position
3 hours 3 min ago
Watergate prosecutor hits Trump for ‘picking on’ Rosenstein
5 hours 39 min ago
What are the next steps in the Russia probe?
Ex-Fla. Sen: Trump Cuba policies heading 'in the right direction'
What can Pres. Trump learn from Ted Nugent?
Trump ends 'one-sided deal' that eased tensions with Cuba
After shooting, politicians unite for baseball game

