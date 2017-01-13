The Rachel Maddow Show 01/13/17

Trump tries to stick SC taxpayers with bill for Trump Jr's mess

Rachel Maddow reports on how Donald Trump bought his son's failed business to shield him from having to clean up possible pollution at the business site, sticking South Carolina taxpayers with the bill if lawmakers there fail to make a judgment against ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Gen. Flynn spoke to Russian ambassador on day of U.S. retaliation
4 hours 6 min ago
John Lewis: ‘I don’t see Trump as a legitimate president’
Democrats furious at FBI Director James Comey
4 hours 21 min ago
Blumenthal: Americans deserve more info from classified briefings
6 hours 16 min ago
O'Donnell: 'You did not lose your country'
1 day 1 hour ago
How do you keep the popular parts of Obamacare?
Steve Harvey meets Trump at Trump Tower
How Biden would have changed the 2016 race
Lester Holt talks to Obama on last Air Force One trip
Clinton advisor: Comey 'needs to get his house in order'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL