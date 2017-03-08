The Rachel Maddow Show 03/08/17

Trump, Tillerson weaken State Department as Putin would want

Rachel Maddow shows how the Donald Trump's State Department under Rex Tillerson is being drastically weakened, a situation that suits Vladimir Putin well in taking U.S. soft power influence out of his way. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Bernie Sanders: Trumpcare is 'an absolute disaster'
5 hours 11 min ago
Carville doesn't think it will be easy to sell 'Chumpcare'
5 hours 20 min ago
Press Secretary isn't the only WH job Spicer's had
4 hours 47 min ago
Sen. Murphy: GOP is putting 'entire country at risk'
6 hours 29 min ago
Dean rips ‘nonsense, crackpot’ GOP health care plan
7 hours 29 sec ago
GOP Rep.: Health care bill doesn’t do what we promised
MaddowBlog: AG Sessions can’t shake Russia controversy
Madeleine Albright: Tillerson is at a disadvantage
Sen. Warren to Trump: Talk is cheap.
Morning Joe: Despite the lies, Trump supporters stick

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL