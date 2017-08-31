The Rachel Maddow Show 08/31/17

Trump threatens cross-section of America with DACA decision

Jose Antonio Vargas, immigration rights activist, talks with Joy-Ann Reid about the anxiety among undocumented immigrants that Donald Trump with violate the U.S. promise to honor DACA and allow people who came to the U.S. as children to remain. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

