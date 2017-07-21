The Rachel Maddow Show 07/21/17

Trump team grasping for ways to undercut Mueller Russia probe

Walter Dellinger, former assistant attorney general and acting solicitor general, talks with Rachel Maddow about some of the excuses the Donald Trump team is trying out in search of a pretext for firing Robert Mueller as special counsel in the Trump Ru ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: Sessions discussed Trump campaign with Russian ambassador
5 hours 6 min ago
Maxine Waters: I'm shocked Sessions hasn't resigned
4 hours 8 min ago
Sean Spicer quits post as White House Press Secretary
5 hours 15 min ago
Can Trump pardon himself?
3 hours 40 min ago
WATCH: President Obama grills Anthony Scaramucci
3 hours 33 min ago
Even GOP Senators don’t know what’s in health care bill
Hewitt on Sessions: If it's true, he should resign
WSJ: Kushner discloses more assets in revised financial filing
Is Bannon’s job in jeopardy after Spicer resignation?
Scaramucci announces Huckabee-Sanders as Press Sec.

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL