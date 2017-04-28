The Rachel Maddow Show 04/28/17

Trump team did vet Flynn, hired him anyway: NBC News

Rachel Maddow reports a scoop from NBC News that the Donald Trump transition team and the White House did do a background check on Mike Flynn. Also, a source tells NBC News they were aware of Flynn's business ties to Turkey, but hired him to be Trump's National Security Adviser anyway. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

