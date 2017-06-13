The Rachel Maddow Show 06/13/17

Trump team desperate to explain Comey firing

Rachel Maddow shows what a rarity it is for an FBI director to be fired and runs through the series of failed explanations for Donald Trump's firing of James Comey up to today's refusal by Jeff Sessions to answer questions in the Senate. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

