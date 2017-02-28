The Rachel Maddow Show 02/28/17

Trump tavel ban hard to jusify with facts

Richard Engel, NBC News chief foreign correspondent, talks with Rachel Maddow about reports that Donald Trump will drop Iraq from his travel ban and the facts that contradict Trump's rhetoric on the threat of immigrants. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

DNC Chair: Trump's speech was 'Bannon on steroids with a smile'
47 min 13 sec ago
UN Amb. Haley: Trump is going to a 'president of action'
58 min 36 sec ago
Schumer on Trump admin.: 'They don't know how to govern'
1 hour 17 min ago
Chuck Todd: Trump speech was Bannon's agenda
1 hour 9 min ago
Fact checking Trump’s address to Congress
Bernie: Need 'fundamental transformation' of Dem. party
Trump: I’m open to legal status for some undocumented immigrants
Why Rand Paul is for a 'complete repeal' of Obamacare
Sen. Cardin: Navy SEAL's death is Trump's responsibility
Commerce Secretary at nexus of Trump Russian deal

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL