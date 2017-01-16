The Rachel Maddow Show 01/16/17

Trump suffers backlash for attacks on John Lewis

Cedric Richmond, new chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, talks with Rachel Maddow about the stature of Congressman John Lewis as a civil rights hero and the movement to boycott Donald Trump's inauguration over his treatment of Lewis. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Michael Moore: '100 days of resistance' starts now
21 hours 3 min ago
Trump prepares to take over 'nuclear football'
5 hours 9 min ago
WATCH LIVE: United We Stand rally at Trump hotel in NYC
Trump pushes inauguration attendance with Facebook ads
21 hours 42 min ago
Obama to the press: America needs you
21 hours 37 min ago
Jeh Johnson: Security at inauguration will be enormous
Health care under Donald Trump
Sen. Franken: I will not vote for Betsy DeVos
Foreclosure is 'your American nightmare'
Trump to enter office with holes in agencies

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL