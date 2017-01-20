The Rachel Maddow Show 01/20/17

Trump speech refrain echoes dark history

Rachel Maddow reacts to Donald Trump's inauguration address and its theme of "America first." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Watch Inauguration Day coverage LIVE
11 hours 2 min ago
Trump: 'Together we will determine the course of America'
1 hour 16 min ago
Watch Donald Trump take the Oath of Office
1 hour 23 min ago
Dear Mr. President: Your messages to POTUS
The Obamas welcome the Trumps to the WH
4 hours 21 min ago
Joe: Obamas have shown extraordinary character
Schumer: I'm excited; I'm ready for the fight
NYT: Intercepts part of Trump-Russia investigation
Why Donald Trump isn't ready
Ignatius: Readers want us to hold the WH accountable

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL