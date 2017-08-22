The Rachel Maddow Show 08/22/17

Trump special adviser Carl Icahn mired in self-dealing scandal

Rachel Maddow explains how Donald Trump's Special Adviser on Regulator Reform oversaw a part of the market that ultimately benefited him to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

McConnell doubts Trump can save presidency
4 hours 45 min ago
AZ Rep.: I wouldn't feel safe at Trump rally
3 hours 38 min ago
Protests underway at Trump's Phoenix rally
4 hours 14 min ago
Matthews: Can Trump heal the US when he stoked divisions?
3 hours 47 min ago
Treasury Secretary's wife mocks Oregon woman's lack of wealth
2 hours 57 min ago
Both Trump and Putin have Patriots Super Bowl rings now
CEO critical of Trump responds to angry backlash
Russian hackers who attacked DNC lose court case
What is Trump’s Afghanistan strategy?
Why Trump’s low poll numbers may not matter

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL