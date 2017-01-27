The Rachel Maddow Show 01/27/17

Trump sparks anger with misguided refugee ban

Daniel Drezner, professor of international politics at Tufts University, talks with Rachel Maddow about how Donald Trump's refugee ban manages to be both an affront to American values and harmful to American interests. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

