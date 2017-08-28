The Rachel Maddow Show 08/28/17

Trump sought Moscow business deal while campaigning for president

Rachel Maddow reports on the myriad ties between Donald Trump and Russia that have come to light in contradiction of Trump denials, with the latest being the pursuit of a real estate deal backed by a state-run Russian bank while Trump was campaigning for president. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

