The Rachel Maddow Show 03/27/17

Trump son-in-law sought for Russia questions

Rachel Maddow reports on the background of the former Russian spy-turned-bank-official who met with Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and notes the remarkable number of significant tasks Trump has assigned to Kusher. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

