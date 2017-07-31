The Rachel Maddow Show 07/31/17

Trump silent as Putin expels U.S. diplomatic staff in Russia

Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, talks with Joy-Ann Reid about the Donald Trump administration's odd silence in response to Russia expelling an unprecedented number of people from the U.S. embassy. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

