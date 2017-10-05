The Rachel Maddow Show 10/05/17

Trump signed law to help mentally ill get guns

Rachel Maddow points out the irony of Donald Trump's remarks that the Las Vegas shooter was "sick and demented" when one of Trump's only legislative accomplishments was a law to make it easier for the mentally ill to get guns. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

