The Rachel Maddow Show 02/28/17

Trump sets up coming term with bold promises

Rep. Chris Collins, who served on Donald Trump's transition team, discusses how Trump plans to deliver on the promises made in his speech to a joint session of Congress. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

DNC Chair: Trump's speech was 'Bannon on steroids with a smile'
1 hour 27 min ago
Trump lays out bold agenda with softer tone in address to Congress
UN Amb. Haley: Trump is going to a 'president of action'
1 hour 38 min ago
Schumer on Trump admin.: 'They don't know how to govern'
1 hour 56 min ago
Chuck Todd: Trump speech was Bannon's agenda
1 hour 48 min ago
Fact checking Trump’s address to Congress
Bernie: Need 'fundamental transformation' of Dem. party
Trump: I’m open to legal status for some undocumented immigrants
Why Rand Paul is for a 'complete repeal' of Obamacare
Sen. Cardin: Navy SEAL's death is Trump's responsibility

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL