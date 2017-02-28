The Rachel Maddow Show 02/28/17
Trump sets up coming term with bold promises
Rep. Chris Collins, who served on Donald Trump's transition team, discusses how Trump plans to deliver on the promises made in his speech to a joint session of Congress. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Trump Russia inquiry faces challenges
Schumer: Trump actions contradict his words
Murphy: Trump unrestrained by cabinet advice
Democrats on new footing in the Trump era
Trump tavel ban hard to jusify with facts
Wilbur Ross at nexus of Trump Russian deal
White House denials raise new questions
Trump mysteries less odd from Russia vantage
Remnick: Buyers remorse in Moscow over Trump
Many avenues for Trump Russia investigation
Trump admin spikes report that undercuts ban
GOP intel chairs push media for Trump: WaPo
Trump spins media with GOP intel chairs: WaPo
Trump's loose talk a clean-up chore for staff
Sometimes politicians make news at town halls
Is the Trump admin stupid or nefarious?
Trump indifference reckless, dangerous
Pruitt mails show lobbyists seeking puppet
Montana GOP chair afraid of too much voting
Bill Maher weighs in on Trump
Maria Teresa Kumar: Immigrant communities...
Sen. Booker: Many Trump policies a...
Hugh Hewitt: Trump set himself for a big...
UN Ambassador Nikki Haley responds on Pres...
Chuck Todd: Trump speech was Bannon's...
Rep. Schiff: 'I'm Skeptical' Of Trump...
Waters, Engel Talk About How They Will...
Sen. Cardin: Navy SEAL's death is Trump's...
Jennifer Palmieri: 'I refuse to believe in...
Rep. Lee: Trump 'ignorant' not to realize...
Maxine Waters Won't Attend Trump Address
House Dem leader: We've gotten under Trump...
Dem Sen: I'm not 'accustomed' to rhetoric,...
Politics
The split of the Democratic Party: Bernie...
Trump: I haven't called Russia in 10 years
How can Dems channel town hall energy?
The town halls are working
Michael Moore explains how to stop Donald...
Angry town hall crowds confront GOP
Lewandowski counters Trump voter fraud claim
Ex-Trump adviser: 'I had no contact' with...
Trump voters tweet regret
Roger Stone: I have no contacts in Russia
Chris: Trump stop looking in rear-view mirror
Does Sarandon still think Trump may bring...
Russia disrupts democracy
Pres. Trump hates leaks but candidate...
Trump aides had repeated contact with...
DCCC on special election opportunity: Meh
Can Americans get an impartial Trump inquiry?
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Joe: Trump doesn't need Bannon to make him...
What tone will Trump strike tonight?
Trump approval at 50 percent in new poll
GOP senator: National security number one...
Tom Perez: We need an 'every zip code'...
Trump grades himself, says his messaging...
Democractic mayor shares his hopes for...
Mika: We need real speech pushing back...
Cummings to POTUS: Be a leader, not a tweeter
Deconstruction or stitching together? What...
Morning Joe EP celebrates Oscars at home...
Democratic senator: I haven't seen an...
President Bush: 'We need an independent...
Trump declines WH press dinner, but he is...
'Swirling paranoia' takes over the White...
Trump praises black schools, but is his...
With historic low numbers, Trump keeps...
Willie's sister Libby wins an Oscar
Morning Joe reacts to dramatic Oscars ending
Will going hard after Trump work for...