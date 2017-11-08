The Rachel Maddow Show 11/08/17

Trump sends CIA director to meet DNC hack conspiracy theorist

Rachel Maddow relays reports that Donald Trump sent CIA Director Mike Pompeo to meet with William Binney, frequent guest on Russia's RT network and Alex Jones' Infowars, and author of a DNC hack conspiracy theory that would appeal to Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

