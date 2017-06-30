The Rachel Maddow Show 06/30/17

Trump seen hatching voter suppression plan with new fraud group

Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, talks with Rachel Maddow about why Donald Trump's history and the people he is putting on his voter fraud commission point to a goal of suppressing voter participation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

