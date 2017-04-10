The Rachel Maddow Show 04/10/17

Trump seals deal on new Supreme Court confirmation standard

Rachel Maddow reports on the swearing in of Neil Gorsuch to the stolen Supreme Court seat of Obama nominee Merrick Garland and what it means for future Supreme Court confirmations. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Student, teacher dead in 'murder-suicide' at San Bernardino school
Can passenger sue United for being dragged off flight?
6 hours 2 min ago
Booker: Trump 'playing footsie with Russia'
4 hours 36 min ago
Alabama 'Love Gov' resigns to avoid impeachment
GOP fretting over special elections
4 hours 27 min ago
Neil Gorsuch sworn in as Supreme Court Justice
MaddowBlog: Paul Manafort’s role on Team Trump faces new scrutiny
Murphy: Airstrikes 'didn't change the balance of power'
How will Gorsuch impact the Supreme Court?
Joe Scarborough: Bannon is isolated in the White House

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL