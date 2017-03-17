The Rachel Maddow Show 03/17/17

Trump scandals overshadow Navy's biggest corruption case

Rachel Maddow details an epic Navy scandal involving prostitutes, $2,000 bottles of wine, fancy cigars, and lavish meals, which, were it not for the steady drip of Trump scandals, would be front page news. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

During presser, Trump recalls U.S. wiretapping Merkel
Was fired U.S. Attorney investigating HHS secretary Price?
3 hours 29 min ago
Irish PM reminds Trump St. Patrick was immigrant
3 hours 19 min ago
Gov. McAuliffe: Trumpcare hurts people who 'voted for him'
4 hours 31 min ago
Howard Dean: ‘Trumpcare is a disaster’
5 hours 30 min ago
Chris: The more Trump squirms, the more he sinks
Healthcare’s no good, very bad week on Capitol Hill
How one 'unprecedented mega-donor' helped shape the election
Russia payments intensify Flynn scandal
Why this GOP congressman voted against the health bill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL