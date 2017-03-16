The Rachel Maddow Show 03/16/17

Trump's proposed State Department budget cuts put US at risk

Wendy Sherman, former undersecretary of State, talks with Rachel Maddow about Donald Trump's proposal to cut the State Department's budget by a third, and the implications that will have on fighting terrorism and epidemics like Ebola. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

