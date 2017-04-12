The Rachel Maddow Show 04/12/17

Trump's 'not going into Syria' vow ignores 1000+ US troops there

Rachel Maddow discusses the ramifications of Donald Trump’s missile strike on Syria on the U.S. troops already stationed there. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

'If Trump cared about Syrians he wouldn't ban them'

