The Rachel Maddow Show 02/24/17

Trump's loose talk becomes clean-up chore for staff

Rachel Maddow shows examples of members of Donald Trump's staff having to explain that people should not listen to what Trump says. Michael Beschloss, NBC News presidential historian, joins to discuss historical precedent. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Media outlets blocked from White House press gaggle
9 hours 18 min ago
Dan Rather: 'We've never seen anything like this' in WH
5 hours 57 min ago
Crowds greet Obama in NYC
4 hours 15 min ago
How can Democrats channel town hall energy?
4 hours 4 min ago
Democrat: Reince Priebus needs to step down
4 hours 46 min ago
The politics of the Oscars
GOP Rep.: Trump has decided unifying country 'not his goal'
Gov. Malloy: Transgender rollback 'morally repugnant'
WH Corr. Association pres.: Briefing exclusions not 'justifiable’
Gavin Newsom: California will not be distracted by ‘Trumpism’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL