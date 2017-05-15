The Rachel Maddow Show 05/15/17

Trump's abrupt firing of US attorneys remains unexplained

Rachel Maddow reports on the Obama administration's recommendation to the incoming Trump transition not to fire all of the U.S. attorneys at once without replacements - advice that the Trump team agreed to until they suddenly, inexplicably reversed that plan. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

