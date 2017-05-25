The Rachel Maddow Show 05/25/17

Trump-Russia probe turns its attention to Jared Kushner: NBC News

Matt Zapotosky, who covers the Justice Department for the Washington Post, talks with Rachel Maddow about the new revelation that Donald Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is a person of interest in the FBI's Trump-Russia investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

