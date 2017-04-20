The Rachel Maddow Show 04/20/17

Trump Russia national security investigator leaving DoJ

Matthew Miller, former Justice Department spokesperson, talks with Rachel Maddow about the announced departure of Mary McCord, who is in charge of the Justice Department's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election and possible ties to the Donald Trump campaign. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

French officers shot, one fatally, on Paris' famed Champs-Elysees
Excess Trump inauguration cash pairs with donor access
2 hours 38 min ago
Matthews on N. Korea: This could get dangerous
3 hours 39 min ago
Shocking video shows arrest of 10-year-old with autism
5 hours 3 min ago
Chaffetz's 'courageous' endorsement of Trump
3 hours 12 min ago
Trump calls Canada a disgrace over dairy industry policies
Clinton campaign responds to 'sensationalized' tell-all book
Maddow: DeVos' brother met with Russian officials
Cardin: Trump's foreign policy has no 'coordinated strategy'
MaddowBlog: Sessions seems to forget that Hawaii is a state

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL