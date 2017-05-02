The Rachel Maddow Show 05/02/17

Trump risks emboldening despots with praise

Michael Beschloss, NBC News presidential historian, talks with Rachel Maddow about how an American administration that does not communicate a clear insistence on human rights and democratic values risks sending a wrong signal to leaders who do not share those values. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

