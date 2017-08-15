The Rachel Maddow Show 08/15/17

Trump remarks on racist rally force moral reckoning for GOP

Steve Schmidt, veteran Republican adviser and strategist, talks with Rachel Maddow about how Donald Trump's comments about the racist rally in Virginia disgrace a generation of Americans who fought Nazis and force Republicans to speak out against their own leader. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Racism 'a persistent infection' in white American culture
1 day 2 hours ago
Could Trump's comments lead to a GOP presidential primary?
1 hour 25 min ago
Lawrence: What Trump doesn't know about Robert E. Lee
1 hour 5 min ago
Trump remarks aid white supremacists' political ambitions
2 hours 47 min ago
Trump again blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville violence
6 hours 46 min ago
Matthews: Mr. President, this wasn't the time to be impartial
Momentum grows to remove Confederate monuments
NBC News: WH officials stunned Trump went rogue
Lieu: Trump 'intentionally enabling white supremacists'
Witness to rally: Trump is lying about Charlottesville

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL