The Rachel Maddow Show 09/13/17

Trump rallies stoke followers to uncharacteristic rage

Katy Tur, who covered the Donald Trump campaign for NBC News, talks with Rachel Maddow about Trump's disdain for the media and the First Amendment, and how Trump rallies bring out the worst in his supporters. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

