The Rachel Maddow Show 08/07/17

Trump presidency-for-profit violates founding American principles

Richard Painter, chief White House ethics attorney for the G.W. Bush administration, talks with Joy-Ann Reid about the lawsuit against Donald Trump over his use of the presidency as a money-making gimmick. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: Pence is the most dangerous man in U.S. for Trump
1 hour 44 min ago
Blumenthal 'won't be distracted' by Trump's tweets
4 hours 46 min ago
How Sinclair Broadcast Group made local news pro-Trump
4 hours 12 min ago
Trump exploits loophole to hire foreign workers at Mar-a-Lago
3 hours 28 min ago
Fake news? Trump launches ‘real news’ series
4 hours 54 min ago
Trump crashes Bedminster wedding, as advertised
4 hours 5 min ago
North Korea pledges retaliation over new sanctions
Dershowitz: My legal arguments on Trump motivated by civil liberties
Is Trump losing support from his base?
The U.S. is sending more Marines to Afghanistan

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL