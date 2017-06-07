The Rachel Maddow Show 06/07/17

Trump officials refuse to answer Senate questions about Trump

Rachel Maddow shows how top Trump intelligence officials refused to answer questions about Donald Trump trying to stop the Mike Flynn investigation, even though they had no legal justification for refusing to answer. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

James Comey's opening statement released ahead of testimony
8 hours 58 min ago
Comey says Trump demanded ‘loyalty’ in private meeting
7 hours 39 min ago
Matthews: Comey's testimony reads like a loyalty ritual
2 hours 59 min ago
Fmr. Chief of Staff to Colin Powell: Trump admin. 'like a mafia family'
2 hours 43 min ago
Ryan: Not appropriate for Trump to ask Comey for loyalty
4 hours 52 min ago
GOP Rep: Comey testimony doesn't describe a crime
D.C. bars opening early for Comey testimony
Poll: Americans think Trump is interfering in the Russia probe
Christie: Trump's comments to Comey were 'normal' NYC conversation
Have Trump's actions compromised the FBI?

