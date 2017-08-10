The Rachel Maddow Show 08/10/17

Trump North Korea frenzy curiously timed

Rachel Maddow explains why this week's frantic bellicosity from Donald Trump toward North Korea does not seem to have had a distinct trigger. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'It's not a dare': Trump warns North Korea over Guam
6 hours 29 min ago
A White House defined by conflict
2 hours 37 min ago
Trump unloads on McConnell
3 hours 58 min ago
Miscommunication biggest threat in nuclear standoff
Sebastian Gorka: I wasn't attacking Rex Tillerson
2 hours 44 min ago
Trump hits a major milestone in his presidency
DNC Chair Tom Perez on 2018 outlook
Trump surprised by Manafort raid
Inside Trump's evolution on race
Obama Energy Secretary: U.S. nuclear arsenal unchanged

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL