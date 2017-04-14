The Rachel Maddow Show 04/14/17

Trump North Korea brinksmanship puts millions of lives at risk

Sue Mi Terry, former CIA senior analyst on Korean issues, talks with Rachel Maddow about North Korea's military capacity, the options and potential consequences for Donald Trump, and how Trump's brinkmanship policy puts millions of lives at risk. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

