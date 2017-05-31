The Rachel Maddow Show 05/31/17

Trump may reverse Obama ejection, return Russian compounds: WaPo

Adam Entous, national security reporter for the Washington Post, talks about his reporting that Donald Trump is considering the return of Russian facilities in the U.S. just months after former President Obama ejected Russians from the compounds as punishment for interfering in the 2016 election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump expected to withdraw from the Paris Agreement
4 hours 40 min ago
Kushner's strange meeting with a Russian banker
3 hours 53 min ago
Matthews: What are Flynn, Kushner and Trump hiding?
4 hours 13 min ago
WH gets camera shy amid possible staff shakeup
5 hours 43 min ago
French Pres. Macron was prepared for his crazy Trump handshake
3 hours 27 min ago
Clinton: Russia likely had American help to 'weaponize' '16 leaks
Joe Biden 2020? PAC launch fuels speculation
What can Comey legally say in public testimony?
Spicer suggests Trump's 'covfefe' tweet was not a mistake
Comey to testify in public next week

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL