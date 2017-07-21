The Rachel Maddow Show 07/21/17

Trump makes ethics office more accommodating

Rachel Maddow reports on Donald Trump's selection of a more permissive leader of the Office of Government Ethics and notes not only did the new leader approve Jared Kushner's amended disclosure forms, but he released them at 7pm on a Friday instead of when they were signed. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: Sessions discussed Trump campaign with Russian ambassador
5 hours 45 min ago
Maxine Waters: I'm shocked Sessions hasn't resigned
4 hours 47 min ago
Sean Spicer quits post as White House Press Secretary
5 hours 54 min ago
Can Trump pardon himself?
4 hours 19 min ago
WATCH: President Obama grills Anthony Scaramucci
4 hours 12 min ago
Even GOP Senators don’t know what’s in health care bill
Hewitt on Sessions: If it's true, he should resign
WSJ: Kushner discloses more assets in revised financial filing
Is Bannon’s job in jeopardy after Spicer resignation?
Scaramucci announces Huckabee-Sanders as Press Sec.

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL