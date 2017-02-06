The Rachel Maddow Show 02/06/17

Trump loses first legal round on travel ban, next steps announced

Bob Ferguson, Washington state attorney general, talks with Rachel Maddow about his success so far challenging Donald Trump's travel ban in court, and expectations that other states will join the lawsuit or file their own. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump comment arguably 'most anti-American' ever
14 hours 36 min ago
House Dems hold 24-hour protest against DeVos
4 hours 28 min ago
Greta: Bush 41 a class act from White House to Super Bowl
6 hours 17 min ago
GOP Sen.: 'Putin is a thug and he runs a gas station'
10 hours 49 min ago
Yemen raid had secret target: 'Most wanted' Al Qaeda leader
Teachers Union Pres.: DeVos ‘hostile’ to public schools
Murphy: Travel ban ‘a textbook mistake’ in terror fight
Trump faces GOP backlash for defending Putin
Will Republican support for Trump hold?
Joe: Trump must state he's against assassinating rivals

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL