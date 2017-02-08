The Rachel Maddow Show 02/08/17

Trump loses case to cover Jr's failure, lawyer lies to TRMS

Rachel Maddow updates previous reporting on Donald Trump's attempt to use a legal loophole to shield his son from responsibilities associated with a failed business in South Carolina, with news that the ruling went against Trump, and Trump's lawyer is shown to have lied to The Rachel Maddow Show. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sessions confirmed as AG amid partisan acrimony
5 hours 16 min ago
Tim Kaine: I wake up thinking I'm in an alternate reality
6 hours 1 min ago
Chris: Just another day in politics for Trump
6 hours 14 min ago
Sherrod Brown: 'Republicans are scared of Trump'
5 hours 16 min ago
SCOTUS pick calls Trump attacks on judges 'demoralizing'
8 hours 14 min ago
Sanders: McConnell owes Warren an apology
Fmr. CIA head: ‘Start over’ on counterterror strategy
Warren: Republicans don't want to hear the facts
Palmieri: Protesters aren't angry, 'they're scared'
MaddowBlog: Trump takes on Nordstroms over Ivanka’s deal

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL